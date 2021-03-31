Preds win 6th straight

The streak has reached a half dozen.
Eeli Tolvanen tallied the game-winner in overtime, as the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Dallas Stars, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their sixth-straight victory and 39 points overall to keep them in the fourth spot in the Central Division. You heard the game live on Thunder Radio (your home for the Nashville Predators, thanks to realtor Charlie Gonzales with Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates).
Dallas carried a one-goal lead into the third period, but a rejuvenated effort from the Predators allowed them to collect at least one point before Tolvanen ended it with a beauty of a backhand in overtime for yet another tally in the win column.