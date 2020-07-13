Preds Stanley Cup Qualifier Schedule Announced

Hockey is set to return. The Nashville Predators are scheduled to participate in the NHL’s first-ever Stanley Cup Qualifying Round, and the dates of their matchups against the Arizona Coyotes have been confirmed.
As the NHL and NHLPA ratified a four-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (through 2025-26) and a Return to Play Plan on Friday evening, the League also announced the schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
After traveling to the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton on July 26, the Preds and Yotes will meet in Game 1 of the best-of-5 series on August 2 at Rogers Place.
Here is the full schedule for Nashville’s Qualifying Round:
Game 1: August 2
Game 2: August 4
Game 3: August 5
Game 4: August 7*
Game 5: August 9*
*If Necessary
As far as timing is concerned, the NHL released this information:
“Games have been scheduled on a staggered basis, providing hours of continuous action. The start times for the 10 days of Stanley Cup Qualifiers in Toronto (Eastern Conference games) will be: Noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. In order to maximize the viewing experience for fans across North America, the start times for the three game windows in Edmonton (Western Conference games) – 2 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET – may fluctuate by up to 30 minutes during the qualifying round.”
Official timing and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Stay tuned to Thunder Radio in the days and weeks to come for more information on the official schedule and broadcast information.