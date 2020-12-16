Preds’ Rinne welcomes baby boy

Nashville’s favorite son now has one of his own.
Pekka Rinne and his partner, Erika, recently welcomed a baby boy, Paulus Oliver Rinne, into the world as the Predators goaltender became a father for the first time.
Rinne joins fellow teammate Matt Duchene as Preds who have a newborn at home; Duchene’s wife, Ashley, gave birth to their second child, a baby girl named Jaymes, last month.
