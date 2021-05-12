Preds playoff tickets go on sale May 13

The Nashville Predators, having recently clinched the fourth and final Central Division berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, today announced that single-game tickets for Round 1, Games 3, 4 and 6* at Bridgestone Arena will go on sale tomorrow, May 13. In their seventh consecutive postseason appearance, the Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series, the game dates and times of which have yet to be finalized. With a 2-2-1-1-1 format, Games 1 and 2 will be played on the road before the series shifts to SMASHVILLE.
Starting at 9 a.m. CT tomorrow, Predators Season Ticket Citizens will be notified of their opportunity to access the presale and purchase single-game tickets at the season ticket rate. Following the conclusion of the presale at noon, all remaining single-game tickets to Round 1, Games 3, 4 and 6* will go on sale to the general public exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.
Tomorrow’s ticket on-sale comes just days after the announcement that the Nashville Predators, Nashville Metro Public Health Department and National Hockey League have reached an agreement that will allow for a 12,135-person crowd inside Bridgestone Arena for home games played during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This capacity increase is based on the prior success of and continued adherence to all SMASHVILLE Safe health and safety protocols, as well as a calibration of outside air flow requirements used uniformly throughout the League to determine venue capacities for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will still be required to complete a symptom screening prior to each game and wear a mask at all times while on Bridgestone Arena property. Detailed information on all policies and procedures can be found at NashvillePredators.com/Tickets/Smashville-Safe.
Additional playoff details, including a full first-round schedule and game-by-game promotion information, will be made available this week. Fans can visit NashvillePredators.com or follow @PredsNHL on social media for the latest information about the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
* Round 1, Game 6 will be played if necessary
