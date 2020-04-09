Preds Players Team Up with Dunkin’ to Thank Healthcare Workers

We all know America Runs On Dunkin’, but as most of us remain socially distanced at home, it’s those on the frontlines who need their pick-me-up more than ever.
That’s why Predators players Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Pekka Rinne have joined forces with Preds partner Dunkin’ to give back to local medical professionals and provide free coffee for those working to flatten the curve.
“A few of us that have our suite programs… we were asked if we want to contribute to this, and we jumped all over it,” Duchene said. “The true heroes in the world right now are the people on the front lines helping through this pandemic. To just brighten up their day a little bit by being able to buzz over to Dunkin’ and grab a coffee; if we can make their lives easier in any way, it’s such a small thing, but it can hopefully brighten up their day and help them keep pushing.”
“For us players, it was a no-brainer,” Josi said. “What the medical staff is doing all over the world and right now in Nashville is pretty unbelievable… We’re really grateful for everything they do, and it’s a really small gesture, but anything we can do to help is a good thing.”
On 10 different occasions over the next month, the first 100 local healthcare professionals to show their medical ID badges at Dunkin’ locations on 21st Avenue or Elliston Place in Nashville will receive a free cup of coffee courtesy of the Preds and these players.
In addition to Wednesday’s kick off, healthcare workers can show their medical IDs on April 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29, as well as May 1, 6 and 8 at either of those aforementioned Dunkin’ locations to take advantage of this token of gratitude for their work in the field.
“I can’t imagine how stressful their jobs and lives are right now, but we’re so grateful to them,” Duchene said. “Any way we can give back and help out, even if it’s just a little bit, it was important for us to jump all over.”