Preds pick up Thursday home win

The first game-winning goal of Dante Fabbro‘s career came just in time.
Fabbro’s floating point shot entered the net with exactly one minute to play in regulation to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in their 100th regular-season meeting.
The result snaps Nashville’s three-game skid and gives them a much-needed victory, thanks in part to another stellar effort from Pekka Rinne, who made 24 saves on the night for his third win of the season.
The Nashville Predators are heard live on Thunder Radio.