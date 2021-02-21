Preds pick up Saturday night win

Two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period usually does the trick.
That outburst, featuring one of Calle Jarnkrok‘s two goals, helped the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. The result snaps Nashville’s two-game skid and gives them their seventh win of the season – and in arguably their best effort too.
The Preds outshot the Jackets by a 45-23 count – a season-high shot total for Nashville – and Pekka Rinne made 21 saves to collect his fourth victory of the campaign.
Nashville didn’t get the result they were looking for in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Columbus, but the effort was there. After a spirited practice on Friday full of pace, energy and positivity, the Preds carried that vibe into Saturday’s outing, it showed, and they got rewarded.
