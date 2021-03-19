Preds pick up 2-1 road win in Florida

Calle Jarnkrok tallied twice, and Juuse Saros was nearly perfect in his return, as the Nashville Predators defeated the Florida Panthers by a 2-1 final on Thursday night at BB&T Center. The result gives the Preds a pair of victories in the second half of their franchise-record eight-game road trip and their second win over the Panthers in five tries this season.
Jarnkrok’s two-goal performance came after a four-point outing in Monday’s win over Tampa Bay, and Saros was back in the net after missing seven games due to an upper-body injury. Those two will get plenty of credit, but once again, the Preds were able to grind out another road win against one of the top teams in the NHL standings.
