Preds open season with 3-1 win

Opening Night went quite all right.
Luke Kunin tallied his first with his new club, and Filip Forsberg potted what proved to be the game-winner, as the Nashville Predators came back to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 3-1 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville scored three unanswered goals, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves in his first opening-night start to give the Preds their seventh victory in their last eight tries in home openers.
Continue reading this story here.
You can catch the Predators all season long on Thunder Radio, presented by Charlie Gonzales, realtor with Weichert Realtors Joe Orr and Associates.