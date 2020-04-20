Preds Official Podcast: Joining Crispy’s Corner

The NHL and other sports leagues comment on the possibility of returning to empty arenas. Preds broadcaster and former NHL player and coach Terry Crisp joins the show. Plus, Thomas Willis and Brooks Bratten take a look at the Predators’ pending UFAs and RFAs.
- Updates from the NHL as the 2019-20 season pause finishes its fifth week
- Hear from Predators General Manager David Poile on the NHL’s pause
- Interview with Preds Broadcaster Terry Crisp
- Discussing Nashville’s pending UFAs and RFAs
- Answering your Twitter questions
