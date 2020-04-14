Preds Make Meal Deliveries, Virtual Visits to Children’s Hospital

When the Predators aren’t playing games, it’s not uncommon to find members of the team frequenting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, visiting with patients and lifting spirits in an otherwise difficult time.
Preds players may not be able to make those same rounds in person at the moment, but the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t preventing them from checking in with their friends and making sure those on the front lines are taken care of.
On Friday, the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily, created by Preds goaltender Pekka Rinne and former Predators Captain Shea Weber, provided a total of 600 meals from Chick-fil-A to doctors, nurses and staff working at Children’s Hospital.
Those meals came in addition to a number of virtual visits over the past couple of weeks made by Rinne, Kyle Turris and Austin Watson. Through the magic of video chats, the trio of Preds have been able to interact with patients just as they would in person.
“On behalf of our patients and staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, we are very grateful for the continued, generous support from our longtime friends, the Nashville Predators,” President of Children’s Hospital Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, said. “The support this week has been incredible – first, for the children in the hospital to get virtual visits through Seacrest Studio from several Predators’ players, including Pekka Rinne, Kyle Turris and Austin Watson, and now, they are feeding our hard-working doctors, nurses and staff with the help of Chick-fil-A.
“While this is an uncertain time for all of us in the age of COVID-19, some certainty remains: we are all in this together and we can always count on our community and friends to support one another. We look forward to seeing the Nashville Predators on the ice and in our hospital again soon.”
Take a look at some of the virtual visits below and enjoy the Preds continuing to find ways to impact their community, even in the face of a pandemic.