Preds Give Thanks to Healthcare Heroes on National Doctors’ Day

Hockey players are often viewed as heroes by fans all over the world, but members of the Nashville Predators are saying “thank you” to some heroes of their own.
Monday was National Doctors’ Day in the United States, and as those on the front lines – doctors, nurses, first-responders and all who are helping to care for those impacted by the COVID-19 virus – deal with unimaginable circumstances, the Preds had some messages to share.
Predators players Rocco Grimaldi, Juuse Saros, Kyle Turris, Dan Hamhuis and Nick Bonino have taken a moment to thank those at Vanderbilt University Medical Center right here in Nashville – as well as those throughout the country and around the world – who are doing their part to combat the virus and save lives.
“I just wanted to thank all the doctors, nurses, lab techs and everybody else who’s on the front lines fighting this virus trying to keep us safe and healthy,” Grimaldi said. “I understand the risk you guys are taking to do your jobs right now, so for that, I wanted to say thank you. Stay safe, stay healthy, we’re praying for you guys, and we appreciate all your sacrifice and your hard work during this tough time.”
As famed children’s host Fred Rogers often said in times of crisis, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”