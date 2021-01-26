Preds get win in overtime

Mikael Granlund tied it, and Roman Josi ended it.
Granlund tallied his second goal in as many games, and the captain showed why he’s the best defenseman in the world with his overtime winner as the Nashville Predators came back to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-2 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.
The result snaps Nashville’s three-game skid and gives them a much-needed victory in the first half of the back-to-back set with the Hawks, plus two more crucial points in an already ridiculously-tight Central Division.
After a pair of losses in Dallas – by scores of 7-0 and 3-2 – the Predators were eager to find their way back into the win column as they returned home. Thanks to a consistent attack with 39 shots on goal, and solid netminding from Pekka Rinne, who made 18 saves of his own, Nashville did just that.