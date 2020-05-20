Preds Foundation Donates $50,000 to Cookeville Tornado Relief Efforts

The severe weather that struck Nashville and spawned a devastating tornado on March 3 didn’t stop after departing Davidson County.
Communities east of the city suffered damage as well, as the storm made its way across Middle Tennessee, and another tornado struck the city of Cookeville in Putnam County. Over two months later, clean-up efforts continue, and even amidst a pandemic, the Nashville Predators Foundation was there to help.
On Wednesday, the Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub delivered a donation of $50,000 to the City of Cookeville in support of their ongoing tornado relief and rebuilding efforts. Following the natural disaster, which in Putnam County took 19 lives, injured 92 and destroyed dozens of homes and businesses, Cookeville has come together to provide for those who are in urgent need. This funding from the Preds Foundation will directly support the citizens of Cookeville and Putnam County, who will require aid in many forms for months to come.
“We’re so appreciative to the Preds for this generous donation,” Mayor of Putnam County Randy Porter said. “We had the worst disaster in our county’s history on March 3, and the outpouring from our community has been absolutely unbelievable.”
“We’re very thankful,” Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said. “We’ve already distributed about $2 million from the Tornado Relief Fund, and this will go a long way for a second distribution now. We’ll be able to get out to our homes [and help some more residents], and we’re just really appreciative of the Predators and their assistance.”
The socially distant check presentation was held at Red Silo Brewing Company in Cookeville, and for good reason. The Foundation was also on hand to present Red Silo with a guitar trophy, which was earned by winning the fan vote at the 2019 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Fest presented by Allegiant.