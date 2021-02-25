Preds fall to Red Wings to wrap road trip

Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula scored for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough, as the Nashville Predators fell to the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-2 final on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The result ends Nashville’s two-game winning streak and pushes their record to 8-11-0 on the season.

Sam Gagner had a hat trick for Detroit, as the Preds dropped a decision to the Wings for the second time in four meetings between the two clubs in 2020-21. 

