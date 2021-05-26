Preds fall in OT, trail playoff series 3-2

Overtime is a fickle friend.
After winning two-straight games in extra time to tie their Round One series, the Nashville Predators were back in OT for Game 5, looking for another win after regulation to shift the series in their favor.
Two consecutive playoff wins in overtime for the first time in franchise history did not extend to three, however, as the Carolina Hurricanes scored at 2:03 of the fourth period on Tuesday night.
Yakov Trenin tallied twice for the Predators, but Jordan Staal ended things, as Carolina came back to defeat the Predators at PNC Arena. The result gives Carolina a 3-2 series lead and puts the Preds on the brink of elimination with Game 6 on Thursday in what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere in Nashville.
