Preds fall in opener of Stanley Cup playoffs

Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula tallied for the Predators, but a pair of goals from Jordan Staal helped the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win in Game 1 on Monday night at PNC Arena. The result gives Carolina a 1-0 series lead over Nashville to start the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Game 2 set for Wednesday.
The Preds were pleased with areas of their game on Monday, and they entered the third period tied 2-2 with the Canes, but Carolina scored twice in the first eight minutes of the final frame to pull away and hand Nashville a loss to begin the postseason.
