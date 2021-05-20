Preds fall in game 2; return home Friday

Juuse Saros made 28 saves in Game 2, but the Predators were unable to solve Carolina on Wednesday night, as Nashville fell to Carolina by a 3-0 final. The result sees the Canes take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven matchup as things now shift to Nashville.
Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 32 Predators shots he faced, and Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes in a contest that saw the visitors make their fair share of improvements from Game 1, but they were unable to find a way to prevail.
