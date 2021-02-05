Preds conclude road trip with loss

Pekka Rinne kept the Predators in Friday’s game until the final horn, but Nashville fell to the Florida Panthers, 2-1, at BB&T Center. The result gives the Preds and Panthers a split of their back-to-back set, as the visitors now head back home with a 1-3-0 record on their four-game trip.
Colton Sissons scored the lone goal of the night for Nashville, and RInne made 34 saves, including 20 in the opening period. But following Thursday’s dramatic comeback, the Preds weren’t able to do the same one night later.