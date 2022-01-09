Preds complete perfect road trip with victory in Arizona Saturday

Four different Predators found the back of the net – and Juuse Saros was stellar again – as Nashville defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a 4-2 final on Saturday night at Gila River Arena. The result gives the Preds a perfect road trip – three victories and six points – and a four-game win streak to begin 2022.
Without their top goal-scorer Filip Forsberg, who was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list prior to Saturday’s contest, the Predators found contributions elsewhere and got clutch goaltending once more to top their new division rivals in the desert in a penalty-filled affair.
Mattias Ekholm, Yakov Trenin, Tanner Jeannot and Roman Josi all found twine, and Saros made 37 saves – for a grand total of 124 stops through three games – to give the Preds six more points to bring home atop the Central Division.
The Preds found the scoreboard three times in the game’s opening 20 minutes, and Ekholm only waited 56 seconds to follow up a rebound and jam the puck past Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka and a 1-0 lead. Later in the first frame, Trenin scored his third goal in as many games on the trip as he wristed a shot home from above the right circle, and less than two minutes after that, Matt Duchene found Jeannot for a tap-in at the side of the cage and a 3-0 lead.
