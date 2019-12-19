Preds Comeback is Spoiled in Overtime Loss at Ottawa

Marcus Hogberg won his NHL first game when Anthony Duclair scored 2:40 into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Duclair one-timed a pass from Thomas Chabot on the power play for his 20th goal of the season, tying his NHL career high set in 201-16 with the Arizona Coyotes.
Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi each scored in the third period, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for the Predators (16-12-6).
Craig Smith scored with a backhand to give the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:16 of the first.
Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot off the right post to make it 4-1 at 1:20 of the third. Grimaldi got the Predators within 4-2 15 seconds later at 1:35.
Ryan Ellis’ pass deflected in off Johansen’s skate on the power play at 9:39. Josi went end-to-end, deked Senators defenseman Cody Goloubef and beat Hogberg with a backhand to tie it 4-4 at 13:07.