Preds comeback falls short in Tampa Bay

Mathieu Olivier scored his first NHL goal, and Nashville put up a fight in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as the Predators started their four-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. The result evens Nashville’s record at 4-4-0 and concludes their two-game winning streak.
The Preds had a lead after 20 minutes for the first time this season, but Nashville surrendered four goals to the Lightning in the second period, a stanza Preds Head Coach John Hynes said led to the loss.
Nashville mounted a comeback in the third, but it wasn’t meant to be in their first of eight meetings this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.
