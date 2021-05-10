Preds close season with blowout win over Hurricanes

Pekka Rinne made 30 saves for his 369th NHL win for the Nashville Predators, 5-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
Rinne tied Tom Barrasso for 19th place in NHL history. He has two shutouts this season, 60 in the NHL, which is 19th all time.
Matt Duchene scored two goals and Tanner Jeannot and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (31-23-2), who swept the two-game set to end the regular season.
Nashville finished fourth in the Discover Central Division and Carolina finished first. They will play each other in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
You can hear the Nashville Predators on Thunder Radio – presented locally by Charlie Gonzales with Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr and Associates.