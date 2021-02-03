Preds announce single game tickets for February

he Nashville Predators announced today that a limited number of single-game tickets for home games in the month of February will be available for purchase to all fans in the Predators television viewing area. Tomorrow, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. CT, available tickets for these games can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
“Having provided the opportunity for each of our Season-Ticket Citizens to purchase tickets for this month’s home games through the Loyal Legion Ticket Lottery presented by Tennessee Lottery, we are now thrilled to extend this opportunity to single-game ticket buyers as well,” Nashville Predators SVP of Ticket Sales, Premium Sales & Youth Hockey Nat Harden said. “After hosting our Season-Ticket Citizens during our recent homestand against the Blackhawks, the introduction of single-game purchasing opportunities is an exciting step toward the eventual return of the unrivaled Smashville crowds that we have come to know and love.”
Following the successful implementation of the Smashville Safe policies and Tennessee Venue Pledge, tickets will now be sold in seating pods of two, four and six seats. Throughout the season, these policies and procedures will be under constant evaluation with guidance from the Board of Health, Mayor’s Office, NHL and Vanderbilt Health in order to safely and gradually increase both crowd and seating pod size.
Single-game tickets for February home games will be available in multiple price levels but are subject to availability by game and by price level. Additionally, tickets will be non-transferable and must be used by the purchaser.
A presale code for tomorrow’s single-game ticket on sale can be found in the upcoming edition of Virtual Preds Press, which will be available at 5 p.m. CT this evening @PredsNHL on social media or on the Predators app. The presale, which will include available tickets for February home games, will begin at 5 p.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.
Throughout the season, limited single-game tickets for future home games will be made available at Ticketmaster.com. For additional information on single-game ticket purchasing opportunities, stay tuned to @PredsNHL on social media