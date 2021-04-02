Predators win streak snapped at 6

All good things eventually come to an end.
Colton Sissons scored Nashville’s lone goal, as the Predators fell to the Dallas Stars, 4-1, on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees Nashville’s six-game winning streak conclude, as they finish their two-game set with the Stars and remain in fourth place in the Central Division.
On Tuesday, the Preds were able to find a way to come back and eventually beat the Stars in overtime, but on Thursday, Dallas controlled the play for a majority of the night to hand the Preds their first loss in seven tries.
“I don’t think we did enough,” Sissons said. “[The Stars] had the competitive edge, and they were a little cleaner with their game. I think especially in the second period, they took over a little bit just from our lack of execution, just turning pucks over left, right and center. It’s difficult to play when you’re doing that.”
