Predators Use Huge 3rd Period to Capture Comeback Win over Washington

The Nashville Predators scored two goals in 28 seconds in the third period in a 6-5 win against the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Ryan Johansen scored two goals, and Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (3-1-0).
Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and John Carlson had three assists for the Capitals (2-1-2), who lost their third in a row and had a four-game point streak to start the season end.
Nick Bonino scored for the Predators to tie the game 5-5 at 14:52 of the third period on a rebound.
Mattias Ekholm scored 28 seconds later to give the Predators a 6-5 lead on a slap shot from the point.
T.J. Oshie gave the Capitals a 5-4 lead at 10:09 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle.
Matt Duchene scored his first goal with Nashville to tie the game 4-4 at 6:13 of the third period on a one-timer from below the right face-off circle. He received a pass from Forsberg
Lars Eller gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:17 of the first period.
Forsberg scored for the Predators to tie the game 1-1 at 10:39 of the first period on a breakaway.
Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:46 of the second period with a one-timer on the power play. He received a pass from Carlson and beat Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne.
Johansen scored to tie the game 2-2 at 7:37 of the second period on the rush on a pass from Viktor Arvidsson.
Tom Wilson gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead with a shorthanded goal on the rush at 12:28 of the second period on the rush.
Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 4-2 lead at 17:36 of the second period on the power play on a one-timer.
Johansen scored his second goal of the game for the Predators to make it 4-3 on the power play at 5:03 of the third period on a rebound from in front of the net.
