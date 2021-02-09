Predators start home stand with a loss

Dante Fabbro scored Nashville’s lone goal, as the Predators fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 4-1 final on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds three losses to the Bolts this season, as the two clubs began a back-to-back set in Nashville.
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne made 31 saves on the night, and Fabbro’s power-play tally brought the Preds to within one in the third period, but Tampa Bay added two empty-netters to seal their eighth win of the season.
