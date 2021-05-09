Predators reach playoffs for 17th straight season

They’re in.
Luke Kunin scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 21 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to clinch their spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville’s victory is their first in seven tries against their first-round postseason opponent – the Hurricanes – on the campaign, and the triumph couldn’t have come at a better time.
After being 10 points out of a playoff spot two months ago, the Predators have clinched a postseason berth for the seventh consecutive season – tied for the second-longest active run in the NHL – and on this night, there’s no better feeling than being playoff bound.
