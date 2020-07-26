Predators preparing for return to ice next weekend

By Brooks Bratten, Nashville Predators Online
At some point over the next few hours, members of the Nashville Predators will lay out an empty suitcase – or three – and determine what they’d like to have in their possession for a potentially two-month stay in Edmonton.
With training camp and Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return To Play Plan coming to an end on Saturday, the Preds will turn their attention to Phase 4 and a trip to the Alberta capital that will start with a best-of-5 series against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stanley Cup Qualifier next Sunday.
If the Predators do well and find themselves winning rounds of postseason play, they could be away from home through the beginning of October. No matter what, the group figures to be gone for more than two weeks at the very least
The longest of NHL road trips don’t typically extend past 14 days, so this excursion will likely prove to be the most extensive many of the Preds have ever encountered.
The group won’t be expected to bring 60 different pairs of undergarments – there will be washing machines for that – but choosing what to pack can be a daunting task for the fashion forward and fashion challenged alike.
“I’ve had some anxiety about packing already,” Preds forward Colton Sissons laughed. “Honestly, I’m going to pack a lot of sweats and a lot of comfortable clothes, because I’m probably going to be spending a lot of time in the hotel room. I got my Amazon Kindle the other day, so I’ve got that; get a mental sweat in there so I’m not just watching TV all day.”
What to wear isn’t the biggest concern for most players, however. As Sissons mentioned, reading, as well as gaming, are favorite pastimes among the group, and with some downtime expected on non-game days, the Preds will be finding ways to keep their minds occupied.
“We’re preparing to be there for the long haul, so obviously you’ve got the clothes and whatnot, but I’m going to be bringing, probably, an Xbox to watch some Netflix and play with some buddies back home,” forward Colin Blackwell said. “And then just some books, maybe a couple things here and there just to keep my mind sharp throughout this playoff run.”
Continue reading this story here.
