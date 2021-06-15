Predators Goaltender Pekka Rinne Wins 2021 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Monday, as announced during the 2021 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone.
It is Rinne’s first career King Clancy victory, which is presented to the “player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” Rinne, who was named a finalist alongside New Jersey’s P.K. Subban and San Jose’s Kurtis Gabriel, was chosen for the award by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
By winning, the NHL made a $25,000 donation on Rinne’s behalf to benefit the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily, a total that the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will match.
In honor of Rinne’s award and the commitment he’s shown to the Nashville community for nearly 15 years, the Predators are inviting fans to consider making a donation to the 365 Fund on his behalf. Fans can help the Predators Foundation reach its goal of $36,500 in donations by clicking here; more information more information about the 365 Fund can be found here.