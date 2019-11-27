Predators Give Thanks to Best Fans in Sports with Gold Friday Deals

The Nashville Predators organization is always grateful for their passionate fans and the energy that they bring to Smashville, but this Thanksgiving, they’re showing those fans just how thankful they are by offering some of the best GOLD FRIDAY deals around. Between brand-new ticket packages and promotions, Team Store and NashvilleLockerRoom.com discounts and multiple family-friendly events on Friday and Saturday, it’s sure to be an exciting week!
Smashville Stocking
Stuffer presented by Topgolf
The Smashville Stocking Stuffer is the perfect gift for the Preds fan on your holiday list. The package includes two tickets to a select Preds game during the second half of the season, a Preds scarf and gift-wrapping paper, and a $30 Topgolf gift card! Lower Bowl options are available for $269 while the Fan Zone option is $159. Only 300 are available for sale! Now 20% off during our Gold Friday sale!
Welcome to
Smashville Pack
To make room for the ever-growing Loyal Legion, tickets have been reallocated to make 100 seats available for purchase for the remainder of the 2019-20 season!
- Access to tickets for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff home games
- Average savings of 35 percent off Box Office pricing for regular-season home games.
- Team Store and NashvilleLockerRoom.com discounts of 20 percent
- Concessions discount of 10 percent
- Season-Ticket Citizen Face-Off gift and 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic gift
- Six-month, interest-free monthly payment plan
Bud Light Fan Zone
Group Special
Purchase tickets for a group of 15 or more to one of four Predators games using promo code GOLD19 and receive 25 percent off tickets in the Bud Light Fan Zone!
2019 GOLD FRIDAY Group Special Games:
- Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. New York Islanders
- Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Ottawa Senators
- Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. Calgary Flames
Bridgestone Arena
Event Promotions
With a consistently robust lineup of concerts and shows taking the stage at Bridgestone Arena while the Predators are on the road or during the off-season, this year’s GOLD FRIDAY deals will include discounts on tickets or suite rentals for events like Western Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball, Luke Combs, Jurassic World Live Tour, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan!
Ford Ice Center Discounts
For those with children, GOLD FRIDAY discounts provide the perfect opportunity to purchase a gift for your little Preds fan that they won’t forget!
Birthday
Parties
Let a Ford Ice Center Birthday Party Captain take care of all your needs for your child’s next big day! Just bring a cake and leave the rest to Ford Ice Center. Mention “GOLD FRIDAY” when you purchase to receive a 20 percent discount.
Parties include:
- Pizza and drinks
- Frozen ICEE beverages
- Ice skating and skate rental
- Private decorated Party Room and Party Captain
- 2019-20 Kids Club Membership for the birthday child
- Add-on items are available, such as a GNASH visit, private skating lesson and Kids Club packs!
Kids Club presented by Delta Dental
Get your child geared up for the season by signing them up for the Nashville Predators Kids Club and receive discounted ticket offers and a swag bag. For GOLD FRIDAY, receive 25 percent off a 2019-20 Rookie Kids Club Pack by typing “GOLD” into the purchase form.
Team Store Discounts
In addition to receiving great discounts, visit the Preds Team Store on GOLD FRIDAY to enter to win a pair of 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic tickets!
Friday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT
- 8-10 a.m. – 50 percent off all items at the store
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – 40 percent off all items at the store
- 12-7 p.m. (or close) – 30 percent off all items at the store
Discount not applicable to 2020
Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic jerseys
Must be in a store line by times listed below to receive specific discount
Cyber Monday
On Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), visit NashvilleLockerRoom.com for 40 percent off select items on Cyber Monday!
For more information, fans can visit nhl.com/predators/GoldFriday. With deals currently available only to Season-Ticket Citizens, this site will be password protected until Friday, Nov. 29, at which point all of Smashville will have access!