Predators even series after 2OT win

Double the overtime, double the fun. Again.
Luke Kunin scored the game-winning goal at the 16:10 mark of the second OT, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a 4-3 final in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. The game was heard live on Thunder Radio (presented by realtor Charlie Gonzales with Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates).
The result gives the Preds their second consecutive victory in double overtime against the Hurricanes, and more importantly, the best-of-seven series is now even at two games apiece.
Behind the energy of yet another thunderous crowd at Bridgestone Arena of 12,135 strong, the Predators went back and forth with Carolina all day long, and it by the time it was all over, Preds goaltender Juuse Saros had made a franchise-record 58 saves to record his second-straight, double-OT win.
The effort from Saros, combined with regulation goals from Kunin, Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins propelled Nashville to win consecutive postseason games in multiple overtimes for the first time in team history.