Potential Homeschool Athletes Need to File Paperwork by August 1st.

All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up for high school or middle school sports in the coming school year will need to register through the County Central office before August 1st. This deadline also includes physicals. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office. If you have questions, you can contact athletic director Kyle Harris at Coffee County Middle School at: harrisk@k12coffee.net or Rebecca Koger at Coffee County Central High School at: kogerr@k12coffee.net
Any Manchester City Zoned Middle School Homeschoolers need to register with the City School System. They will need to register with Westwood Middle School athletic director James Dobson. If you have questions, you can contact Coach Dobson at: jdobson@k12mcs.net