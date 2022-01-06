POSTPONEMENTS: Here is a list of recent postponements and cancellations

Winter weather has wreaked havoc on winter sports schedules over this week. Below is an up to date list (as of January 6) of area teams and their plans moving forward.
Coffee Middle School
Warren County vs. Coffee Middle Basketball. POSTPONED. Makeup date Monday, January 10. 8th grade night.
Coffee Middle at Harris Middle (from December cancellation). Makeup date Thursday, Jan. 13.
CTC Tournament pushed back one week. Begins January 17 at South Franklin. Bracket not yet available.
Westwood Middle School
Liberty vs. Westwood Basketball. CANCELLED. No plans for makeup.
DRVC Conference Tournament – begins January 10
January 7
CHS basketball at Shelbyville. POSTPONED. Makeup date Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
CHS Wrestling
CHS hosting Blackman and Dickson County Thursday, Jan. 6. CANCELLED.