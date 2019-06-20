Pitchers David Carpenter and Seth Maness Named Pacific Coast League All-Stars

Nashville Sounds right-handed pitchers David Carpenter and Seth Maness have been named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as announced by the league today. Both pitchers were selected by the Pacific Coast League office.
The 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. CDT at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas. The game will be carried live on 97.5 FM and televised on MLB Network.
Carpenter, 33, is having a standout season as Nashville’s closer. In 20 games, he’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA (20.0 IP/5 ER). The West Virginia native has converted all 10 of his save opportunities. He has allowed only 15 hits and has racked up 23 strikeouts while limiting PCL opponents to a .211 batting average. Carpenter’s 10 saves are tied for second-most in the league behind only Jimmie Sherfy of Reno with 11.
Carpenter’s stellar campaign earned him his first trip to the big leagues since the 2015 season. His contract was selected by the Texas Rangers on May 31 and he appeared in one game before returning to the Sounds in early June.
It’s the second career All-Star Game selection for Carpenter who was named a PCL All-Star with Oklahoma City in 2011.
Maness, 30, is 4-2 with a 3.72 ERA (58.0 IP/24 ER) in 10 starts with the Sounds. In the 58.0 innings pitched, Maness has allowed 66 hits and only 6 walks to go with 34 strikeouts. His 3.72 ERA would rank sixth in the PCL but his innings amount is just shy of the league leaders threshold. Maness is tied for the team lead in quality starts with three and the Sounds are 7-3 in games he starts.
It’s the third career All-Star Game selection for Maness. He was named a Florida State League All-Star with Palm Beach in 2012 and a New York-Penn League All-Star with Batavia in 2011.
Former Sounds Jay Jackson (2014), Jorge Mateo (2018), Rangel Ravelo (2015-16), Paul Blackburn (2017) and Pat Venditte (2015) were named to the PCL team. Former Sounds hitting coach Eric Martins (2016-18) was named as the hitting coach for the PCL team.
