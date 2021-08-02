Pete Rose coming to Manchester for CHS baseball fundraiser: Here is how you can meet him

Major League Baseball’s all time hits leader is coming to Manchester.
Pete Rose, a longtime player and manager and member of the Cincinnati Big Red Machine, will be in town in late October as part of a fundraiser for the Coffee County Central High School Red Raider baseball team.
Rose will host a dinner at Coffee County High School at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. There are varying ticket packages available that include different perks – some including photo ops with the major league great.
VIP PACKAGE: The VIP package is $100 per ticket or $1,000 per table for 10 seats. This includes dinner, a meet and greet with Rose and a photo op. This also includes hearing a speech delivered by Rose.
DINNER PACKAGE: Cost is $50 and includes your dinner and hearing a speech delivered by Rose. .
SPEECH PACKAGE: Cost for this is only $30 and will get you through the doors to sit through a speech from Rose. This does NOT include dinner.
Anyone wishing to purchase tickets should do so now while they remain available. Contact Jeff Lowe at 931-273-9589 to purchase tickets.