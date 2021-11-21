PERFECT START: Raider boys dominate Lighthouse Christian to cap 3-0 weekend

Coffee County pressured Lighthouse Christian early and cruised to a 66-46 win Saturday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The win caps a perfect 3-0 weekend for the Raider boys, beating Moore County, Monterey and Lighthouse Christian.
“We are just wanting to work on being a better basketball team with each opportunity we get to play,” said Red Raider head coach Andrew Taylor. “We are working on a lot of little things right now and I’m happy with what we’ve done to this point.”
The Raider defense smothered the Lions Saturday night, forcing 15 turnovers and multiple transition buckets. It could have been far worse, but the Raiders called off the full court press early.
Dayne Crosslin led the Raiders with 13 points, Jackson Shemwell 11 and Phineas Rollman 12.
The Raiders did struggle at the free throw line – hitting on less than 50 percent.
Coffee County will have a few days off before playing in the Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic Friday and Saturday. The Raiders will play Loretto at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Cookeville at 4 p.m. Saturday – both games at Cannon County High School.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.