PERFECT SEASON: Westwood Rockets put together big second half, win DRVC title game

After trailing 20-8 at halftime, the Westwood Rocket football team turned on the jets and ripped off 26 unanswered to take the lead and eventually a 34-26 win in the DRVC Championship game Thursday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field.
The win caps a perfect season for the Rockets. The game was broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Rocket eighth grader Jayden Carter got the second half rally going with a 51-yard touchdown run. The Rockets followed up with a safety on the next kickoff after a deep kick by Torin Van Zanderberg. Skylar Stinson also scored to put the Rockets up 34-20.
Fayetteville’s K’Veon Henderson connected with Montrell Patrick to close the gap to 34-26 in the fourth quarter, but Carter was able to pick up a first down on fourth and three to run out the clock.
Vaughn Parker, Caiden Warren, Caiden Hays and Jesse Hibdon were named all conference for the Rockets. Jayden Carter was named MVP.