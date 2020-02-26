People’s Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series Begins on Thursday

The People’s Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series is scheduled to get underway on Thursday afternoon. The Westwood Rocket soccer team will host North Franklin in a non-conference match scheduled for 4:15 PM at the Manchester Soccer Park. The People’s Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series will feature at least 15 games of the baseball and softball teams from the Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School plus soccer games from the middle school and high school soccer teams.
