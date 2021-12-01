Patton piles up 21, Lady Rockets blow past Forrest

Westwood eighth grader Audri Patton had herself a ball game Wednesday night.
Patton hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first half to help the Rockets jump all over visiting Forrest on their way to a 42-15 win. Patton went on to finish with 21 points in the win.
The Lady Rockets improve to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play with the win.
Jules Ferrell pitched in 13 points , Ziya Dillard and Maddie Meacham each with 4.
THUNDER RADIO BROADCAST THIS GAME ON OUR ONLINE AUDIO STREAM. LISTEN TO THE REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.
Westwood doesn’t play again until Dec. 6, when they travel to Community.