The Manchester Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Park Partners, is hosting a Fundraising Golf Scramble on Friday, July 26th. The 2nd annual Park Partners Playground Golf Scramble will be played at Willowbrook with 4 person teams competing for awards and prizes. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the construction of a playground benefiting children with special needs.
The inclusive playground is designed to be built at Fred Deadman Park and will benefit all children. Currently, ground-breaking is scheduled for later this summer. Funds raised from the tournament will be matched dollar for dollar through a grant received by the Recreation Department.
Cost for the scramble is $75 per player for non-members(of WIllowbrook) and $45 per player for members of Willowbrook. Your entry fee will include greens fees, cart fees and lunch. Registration will begin at 10:30 AM, Lunch is set to begin at 11:30 AM with a 1 PM shotgun start on Friday, July 27th. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are available to help offset the tournament. If you wish to reserve your spot, contact WIllowbrook at: 931-728-8989 or Jeff Houck at 931-728-0273.
Park Partners to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit All-Inclusive Playground
