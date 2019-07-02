Palumbo Dazzles in Sounds Win over Dodgers

Left-hander Joe Palumbo matched a season-high with 10 strikeouts and limited the Dodgers to one unearned run to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in front of 7,608 fans at First Tennessee Park Monday night.
It was Palumbo’s first start at First Tennessee Park. He joined Nashville on the recent road trip after spending most of his season with Double-A Frisco. Palumbo struck out at least one Oklahoma City batter in every inning, including three punchouts in the first and thing frames.
Nashville busted the game open with a four-run bottom of the fourth inning. Tyler Pill started the frame with a single to right field. After a walk and fielder’s choice, Carlos Tocci came to the dish with a pair of runners on base and belted a three-run homer to right-center field. Tocci’s fourth home run of the season gave the Sounds a 3-0 lead.
Adam Moore followed by reaching on a misplayed ground ball by Dodgers first baseman Cameron Perkins. It came back to hurt Oklahoma City when Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled down the left field line, scoring Moore to make it a 4-0 game.
The Dodgers got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with the help of a Nashville error. With two outs, Angelo Mora hit a fly ball to right-center that Pill misplayed. Gavin Lux followed with a run-scoring double to trim Oklahoma City’s deficit to 4-1.
Phillips Valdez relieved Palumbo and tossed two scoreless innings to get to the Sounds to the eighth. Another error helped Oklahoma put their second run on the board. Shane Peterson reached on an error by Andy Ibanez and later scored to make it 4-2.
Oklahoma City had the tying run at second base in the ninth inning when David Carpenter struck out Drew Jackson to preserve the 4-3 win.
Game four of the five-game series is scheduled for Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Seth Maness (4-2, 4.94) starts for Nashville against right-hander Dennis Santana (2-5, 6.33) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 4-3 win, the Sounds improved to 36-47 on the season.
– Joe Palumbo struck out 10 batters – the first time a Sounds pitcher has reached double-digit strikeouts since Eric Jokisch fanned 11 batters on June 15, 2018 at El Paso.
– Zack Granite’s 10-game hitting streak was snapped with a 0-for-3 night. He did walk and was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 11 games.
– David Carpenter converted his 13th save in as many opportunities.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.