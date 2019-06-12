Pair of Lady Raider Softball Players Tabbed for Postseason Honors

A pair of Coffee County CHS softball players received postseason honors on Wednesday. Seniors Katie Rutledge and Haley Richardson were honored by the members of the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association. Rutledge was selected to the TSCA All Star Game representing Middle Tennessee. Richardson was selected to the TSCA All-State Team.
Richardson finished the season batting .433 with 3 home runs and 30 RBI. Richardson was 2nd on the team in singles and doubles with 33 and 8 respectively. Richardson was also 2 and 2 on the year pitching for the Lady Raiders. Richardson has signed to play college softball at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Rutledge led the Lady Raiders in average(.468), hits(51) and runs scored(40). Rutledge finished the year with a pitching record of 3 and 2 on the season. Rutledge has signed to play college softball at Blue Mountain State in Mississippi.
Both Richardson and Rutledge will be honored at the TSCA All-Star Game on Thursday at Cumberland University in Lebanon. The first All-Star Game will begin at 11 AM with the awards to be presented around 3 PM.