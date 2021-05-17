ONE STEP CLOSER: Lady Raiders dismantle Smyrna, advance to region championship game

One more win.
That’s all the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders need to reach the state tournament after breaking out their big bats and thumping Smyrna 11-1 in the Region 4-AAA semifinals Monday night at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester.
The game ended early via the mercy rule when senior Eliza Carden ripped a single up the middle to score a run in the bottom of the fifth. Coffee County has now outscored its opponents 41-1 in four postseason games.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY!
The Lady Raiders once again left little doubt as to which team was superior – scoring 2 runs in the first inning to get things started and adding three more in the second on a Justus Turner double. Turner finished with 3 RBIs. (THUNDER RADIO BONUS COVERAGE: FACEBOOK USERS CAN WATCH JUSTUS TURNER DOUBLE OFF THE FENCE HERE)
Sophomore Kaitlyn Davis extended the lead in the third when she blasted a grand slam over the right centerfield fence. Davis finished with 3 hits and 5 RBIs. Her home run was the 12th of the season. She also leads the team in RBIs with 38. (THUNDER RADIO BONUS COVERAGE: FACEBOOK USERS CAN WATCH KAITLYN DAVIS’ GRAND SLAM BY CLICKING HERE)
Kiya Ferrell also had a big night at the plate for CHS, ripping 4 hits and picking up an RBI. She also scored three times.
Keri Munn earned the win in the circle – striking out 8 over 5 innings and allowing 1 unearned run. She surrendered 4 hits and walked 4. She worked out of a bases loaded jam in the second inning with back-to-back strikeouts and the game still in doubt.
The win improves Coffee County to 29-4-1 on the season. The Lady Raiders will host District 7-AAA champion Siegel in the Region 4-AAA finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com). The winner will host the sectional on Friday. The loser will travel in the sectional on Friday. Winning teams on Friday reach the state tournament. Losing teams on Friday end the season.
Tickets for Wednesday’s Region Championship game will be available at the gate. No capacity limitations, no mask requirements.