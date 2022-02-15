ON TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Raider boys punch title ticket with 4th win over Pioneers

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders earned their way to the district championship Monday night.
The Red Raider boys followed on Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022), getting great scoring distribution and a big defensive effort in a 50-44 win over Warren County in the District 6-4A semi-finals at Shelbyville High School. The Raiders will play Shelbyville in the District championship after the Eagles upset no. 1 seed Franklin County earlier in the night Tuesday.
The Raiders held the Pioneers to just 5 points in the entire fourth quarter to overcome a huge Warren County run late in the third. With the Raiders leading 36-32, the Pioneers took off on a 7-0 run in the final minute of the third period, including a half-court buzzer beater from Sawyer Seymour to put the Pioneers up 39-36 heading into the fourth.
But the Raider defense answered, smothering the Pioneers and finally slowing down Seymour, who scored 18 points on 6 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Coffee County (19-9 overall) spread out its offensive production as well as the Raiders have all season. Connor Shemwell paced the Raiders with 9 (7 in the second half). Phineas Rollman added 8 points – including 2 big free throws with the Raiders nursing a 1 point lead with a minute to play. Rollman also pulled a big offensive rebound with 30 seconds to play.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Dayne Crosslin with 8 points, Aidan Abellana 6, Brady Nugent 5, Jahlin Osbourne 5, Jackson Shemwell 5 and Cooper Reed 4. CHS only turned the ball over 7 times while forcing 11 Pioneer turnovers.
The win gives the Raiders a complete season sweep over the Pioneers, beating Warren County four times.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.
The Raiders will play Shelbyville in the District 6-4A championship at Shelbyville Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (The Lady Raiders will play Warren County in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday).
Tickets will be sold at the gate for both games. And both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.