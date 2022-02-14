ON TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Lady Raiders blast Franklin County, move to district title game

On to the championship.
Coffee County Central got double-digit points from three different players and produced their highest district point total of the season Monday night, cruising past Franklin County 78-45 in the semi-finals of the District 6-4A tournament in Shelbyville.
The win means the Lady Raiders will play for a district championship Friday night – playing against Warren County in Shelbyville. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. (hear it live on Thunder Radio). It also means the Lady Raiders will host the Region 4-AAA quarter-finals next week and, with a win in that game, will remain at home for the duration of the region tournament. A win on Friday against Warren County would give the Lady Raiders the best positioning for the region tournament.
“It is just huge to be at home and playing at The Patch with our fans and our students, I expect them to have that place rocking,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Monday night in Shelbyville, the Lady Raiders overcame a slow start and had their way with the Rebelettes.
Leading 16-10 after the first quarter, Coffee County turned up the heat and took a 36-19 lead into the halftime break. CHS put it out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the Rebelettes 23-10.
Junior post Chloe Gannon piled up 22 points for the Lady Raiders. Olivia Vinson knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 13 points. Senior Elli Chumley attacked the basket early and finished with 11 points – 9 coming at the free-throw line. Overall, the Lady Raiders were stellar at the stripe, hitting 27-of-38.
Channah Gannon added 9 points off the bench for the Lady Raiders.
Kiya Ferrell and Ava McIntosh pitched in 7 points, Alivia Reel 4, Jalie Ruehling 3 and Remi Benjamin 2.
The Lady Raider win is their 24th straight, improving them to 27-3 overall and 10-0 in district games.
