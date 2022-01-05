Olivia Evans signs to play softball at Tennessee Tech

Throughout her softball career, Coffee County’s Olivia Evans has known two things: she wanted to play college softball and she wanted to play it at Tennessee Tech.
Mission accomplished.
In front of friends, family, coaches and teammates on Wednesday (January 5, 2022), the CHS Lady Raider senior signed on the dotted line to play college softball in Cookeville for Tennessee Tech.
“I’ve been going to camps up there with my sister because she was a couple of years ahead of me,” explained Evans. “And since then, really since I was like 12-years old probably, I wanted to play at Tennessee Tech.”
Tennessee Tech will be getting a highlight reel of a player when Evans arrives on campus next fall. As a junior for the Lady Raiders last spring Evans was an integral part of the Lady Raider State Runner Up team, hitting at a .523 clip – the highest average on the team. She had 38 singles, 3 doubles, 4 triples and 1 home run – which was arguably her biggest moment of the season when she hit a go-ahead inside-the-park home run in the final inning of the state sectional at Soddy Daisy.
Evans had 22 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She only struck out 8 times in 109 plate appearances. Evans was also solid defensively, with only 2 errors all season in centerfield.
“It is a relief to have this done and complete before my senior season starts this spring,” explained Evans. “Now I feel like I’ll play so much more relaxed and have a better season with this out of the way.
“I really want to thank my grandparents, my parents, my sister, coaches, friends and teammates that I’ve had a long the way. I’ve had an amazing support system and I’m very thankful for all of the people who have helped me get to this point.”
Evans will be on the field for the Lady Raiders this spring when the season begins in March. You can hear Coffee County Lady Raider softball all spring long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.