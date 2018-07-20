Observations From Day 4 of Titans Camp

by Jim Wyatt, TitansOnline.com
The Titans hit the field at Saint Thomas Sports Park on Monday for the fourth day of training camp.
Here’s a look at what stood out on Day 4:
-The Titans practiced in full pads for the second straight day.
-Guard Nate Davis worked extensively with the first team at right guard. He was joined on the first team by Dennis Kelly (LT), Rodger Saffold (LG), Ben Jones (C), and Jack Conklin (RT).
-Rookie safety Amani Hooker continues to get first-team reps in a three-safety look with Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro. Hooker hasn’t looked overwhelmed. He has great instincts and has been around the football.
-Running back Alex Barnes is taking advantage of his opportunities. He got his teammates jacked up by showing some toughness in a 1-on-1 drill at the start of practice, when he proved tough to tackle.
-Receiver Corey Davis made the catch of the day again on Monday, snatching a football out of the air with one hand in a team drill.
-Quarterback Marcus Mariota had another good day. He was mostly accurate, even though he threw a really bad ball on a deep pass intended for receiver Tajae Sharpe. Mariota’s pass fluttered in the air, and it allowed cornerback Malcolm Butler to close in on Sharpe, and tip the ball into the air, where the previously mentioned Hooker intercepted it.
-Tight end Anthony Firkser had a really good day. It seemed like he was catching a pass every time I looked up.
-Tight end Delanie Walker, guard Rodger Saffold, linebacker Wesley Woodyard, and outside linebacker Cameron Wake all returned to practice after being held out on Sunday.
-Receiver Cameron Batson left practice early with trainers after coming down hard after making a sideline catch.
-Former Vanderbilt safety LaDarius Wiley had a scoop and score when he picked up Ryan Tannehill’s mishandled snap and went the other way. F.L.Y.’s (Fast Life Yungstaz) Swag Surfin’, played on the reg’ at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturdays, just happened to be playing as Wiley sprinted to the end zone.
-During a one-on-one period early, Darius Jennings, Cody Hollister, Jalen Tolliver, Adam Humphries, Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Kalif Raymond, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, Davis and Batson all made catches. Sharpe, Taylor and Batson all beat their men deep. Raymond made a juggling catch in this period.
-Defensive backs made plenty of nice plays in the aforementioned 1-on-1 drill, as Logan Ryan, LeShaun Sims, and Kareem Orr were among those who got stops.
-Humphries, Batson, Joseph Parker and Adoree’ Jackson all fielded punts during a special teams period.
-Linebackers Rashaan Evans and Sharif Finch were active in a team period early in practice, making stops near the line of scrimmage. Linebackers Jayon Brown, Wesley Woodyard and Kamalei Correa also showed up here.
-I mentioned Barnes earlier. Well, running back Jeremy McNichols has gotten my attention the most among the backs not named Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis. Henry, of course, hasn’t been practicing. McNichols drew praise from coaches when he bounced a run to the outside for a nice gain. Taywan Taylor got an assist for a nice block.
-Tight end Ryan Hewitt, acquired in June after playing previously with the Bengals and Colts, has been lining up at fullback.
-Cornerback Kenneth Durden made a nice breakup on Monday.
-Defensive lineman Frank Herron stuffed a run at the line of scrimmage.
-In a third down period, Corey Davis, Anthony Firkser and Tajae Sharpe all had nice catches.
-Defensive back Joshua Kalu intercepted quarterback Logan Woodside on a nice play at the boundary. Cornerback D’Andre Payne made a nice play in this period, too.
-Ratliff Williams, an undrafted free agent from North Carolina, caught a short pass from Woodside and turned it into a long touchdown when he busted into the clear and outran defenders.
-The Titans have their first off day of training camp scheduled for Tuesday.
Next practice: Wednesday, 9:50 a.m.-noon (Open to fans).