No tickets at the gate for CHS basketball

If you plan to attend Central High School Lady Raider and/or Red Raider basketball games this season – you may want to purchase your tickets now.
Tickets have been in high demand for these two programs over the past few years. Due to COVID-19 limitations, this season there will be no tickets sold at the gate on game night and there will be a 1/3 gym capacity limitation for home games.
Digital tickets will be available through gofan.co.
To ensure your seats, you can purchase season tickets from the Central High School main office beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3. These will be $66 and will apply to all 12 regular season games beginning on Nov. 24. These will not include Hall of Champions games on Nov. 19, 20 and 21.
If you can’t attend games, you can always listen to the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders live on Thunder Radio. We will carry home and away games. Listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com, on the Manchester Go app and on your Amazon smart device.