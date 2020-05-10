NHL, NHLPA Postpone 2020 Global Series, Preds to Stay Home For Now

Trips to Bern, Switzerland, and Prague, Czech Republic, for the Predators will have to wait for the time being.
On Friday morning, the NHL and NHLPA announced the postponement of its 2020 international games. This includes the 2020 NHL Global Series, an event the Preds were scheduled to participate in, along with the Boston Bruins.
From the NHL and NHLPA via press release: “The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence. We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021.”
The Predators would have completed their 2020 training camp in Bern by playing an exhibition game against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the 2020-21 season against the Boston Bruins at O2 Arena in Prague.
No additional details on a potential rescheduling of the Global Series have been announced.